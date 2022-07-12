Adoptions open after 34 roosters seized in cockfighting bust

Local shelters are hoping to find the roosters a new sanctuary home.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are seeking out homes for 32 roosters after a cockfighting bust in Austin last month.

The Austin Police Department seized nine hens and 34 roosters in the bust on Nov. 10. The animals were removed from their owners after the court case, and the nine hens and two roosters were later adopted.

Still, the other 32 still need homes, preferably in a sanctuary setting.

For those interested in adopting, Austin Pets Alive! said there will be a sanctuary screening.

"Here's what we don't want: We don't want these roosters to be returned to a dangerous situation and we don't want these roosters to be euthanized," said Suzie Chase with Austin Pets Alive!