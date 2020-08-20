x
Man released from jail after several dead pigs found on ranch in Llano County

The man turned himself in and has been released on bond.
Credit: Llano County Sheriff's Office

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — A man has been released from jail on bond after investigators in Llano County found several dead pigs on a ranch.

According to the Llano County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a check welfare of livestock animals call on June 15 at a ranch located on the 6200 block of N. State Highway 16

When investigators arrived, they found numerous dead pigs in various states of decay in the same pens with live pigs. Some of the live pigs were also in poor health, officials said.

During a month-long investigation, several witnesses, experts and the man who owned the pigs were interviewed. The sheriff's office identified the owner as 41-year-old Craig Bauman.

Credit: Llano County Sheriff's Office

Two arrest warrants were issued for Bauman on Aug. 19. Bauman turned himself into the Llano County Jail and has been released on bond. It was $1,500 for each charge.

The Texas Cattle Ranger, Llano County Attorney Environmental Enforcement Officer, previous and current Llano County Animal Control officers and the Texas Animal Health Commission investigator and veterinarian all assisted in the investigation.

