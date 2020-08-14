Deputies break up alleged cockfighting ring near Elgin, report states

According to a police report, 49-year-old Jerry Bradshaw faces charges of cockfighting, a Class A misdemeanor.

An alleged cockfighting ring in near Elgin was busted on Sunday after Bastrop County deputies arrested the owner of the property where the fights were reportedly taking place, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman cites a police report, which states 49-year-old Jerry Bradshaw faces charges of cockfighting, a Class A misdemeanor.

After a deputy arrived on the property around 10 a.m., Bradshaw allegedly claimed he was having friends over for “barbecuing and showing chickens.” However, according to the affidavit, a man standing at the front gate of the property in the 100 block of Norwood Lane told the deputy they were having “chicken fights.”

Bradshaw denied the allegations of cockfighting and showed the deputy around the 12-acre property, the Statesman reports.

“As we reached the back of the property, multiple people began running off into the woods,” the deputy said in the report. “There were also multiple vehicles trying to leave but were stopped by other deputies.”

The report states deputies discovered two large wooden fighting rings, several boxes used for transporting chickens, bags of spurs used on fighting roosters’ talons and a weighing scale.

Bradshaw reportedly confirmed he has been the property owner for the past two decades. He claimed he had set up barbecue equipment to sell food to the people there to “show chickens.”

Bradshaw was booked into the Bastrop County Jail on Sunday with a $3,500 bail. He was released on Monday.