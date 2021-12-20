Central Texas fireworks retailers report no shortage ahead of New Year's celebrations

The news comes after supply chain issues reportedly affected supply for the Fourth of July.

AUSTIN, Texas — After reported supply chain issues that challenged Fourth of July celebrations, Central Texas fireworks retailers say there won't be an issue for the New Year’s fireworks season.

Anyone looking celebrate the New Year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Monday, Dec. 20. Chester Davis of American Fireworks said he's expecting more people to celebrate New Year’s with fireworks this year.

“The recent rainfall has been beneficial and we don’t expect any drought restrictions across Central Texas,” said Davis. “We’ve recently received large shipments of fireworks and our warehouse is the fullest it’s been in months.”

Davis is encouraging people using fireworks to be courteous and pay attention to local laws concerning the combustibles.

"New Year's will be more enjoyable for everyone by being safe, smart and responsible with fireworks," Davis said.

Fireworks sales continue through midnight on Jan.1, 2022.