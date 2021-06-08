Fourth of July concert, fireworks return this year to Auditorium Shores

This Austin tradition is back with a bang!

AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin tradition is back!

This year, you will once again be able to put on your red, white and blue and go enjoy the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s Fourth of July concert and fireworks at Vic Mathias Shores. The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event has been held in Central Austin since the 1970s, along the shores of what’s now known as Lady Bird Lake.

With help from sponsors like H-E-B, the show and fireworks are free for all to enjoy.

The program will begin at 8 p.m. at Vic Mathias Shores, located across from the Long Center on Riverside Drive. It will feature guest speakers along with patriotic classics performed by the symphony.

After dark, an extended fireworks show will light up the night sky against the backdrop of the city skyline.

But that’s not all! According to a news release, vendors will be on-site selling food and beverages, as well as crafts and memorabilia.

"The ASO continues to work closely with the City of Austin and follow up-to-date public health recommendations," the announcement said. "More information regarding the event details will be released soon."

For those attending, you’ll want to get there early and leave the chairs at home, as this is always a popular event. If you can’t witness the action from the Long Center, other viewing options include the South First Street bridge, the Congress Avenue bridge and the Pfluger Pedestrian bridge.