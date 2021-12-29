Austin ISD says it is 'prepared for omicron' ahead of spring semester

Austin ISD classes are set to resume in-person on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — In a message released to Austin ISD families and staff on Wednesday, Austin ISD said it is "prepared for omicron" ahead of its Jan. 5 return-to-class date.

In its letter, the district is urging readers to prevent the spread of the virus by getting boosted this week, getting tested at one if its 11 hubs starting on Jan. 3, and by double-layering masks that "fit well" when in-person classes resume next week.

"What we’ve been doing works," the message states. "Austin has just entered Stage 4, which is not as bad as when we went back to school after Winter Break last year, when we were at Stage 5, and when we went back to school last August, when we were also at Stage 5."

The district said AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde met with Dr. Desmar Walkes, City of Austin Medical Director, on Monday, stating that she "agrees with the CDC that schools need to stay open for in-class instruction."

“Our layered protocols work! We have been here before. We can do this. Our kids need the schools to stay open,” said Dr. Elizalde.

The district is not changing COVID-19 protocols at this time but said it is likely to adjust to the new CDC recommendations on quarantining upon further discussion.

The district is not currently offering virtual instruction and masks are optional at this time.

Classes resume on Tuesday, Jan. 4

The district is not planning any changes to in-person learning. All students are expected to be back in school on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The district currently has a mask mandate in place. All protocols are posted on its website.

"We had planned to relax some of our protocols in late January but, given current conditions, will reassess when we return from winter break," a spokesperson said.

Classes resume on Wednesday, Jan. 5.