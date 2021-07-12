Williamson County releases details on new road leading to Samsung facility in Taylor

The road will provide a straight connection between FM 3349 and FM 973 and will cost about $22 million, with Samsung providing nearly $3 million.

TAYLOR, Texas — Williamson County officials released details Wednesday on a new road being built with access to the recently-announced Samsung facility in Taylor.

The county road will be a four-lane road maintained by the county, just south of the site where the Samsung chip facility is set to be located. The road will provide a straight connection between FM 3349 and FM 973.

It is projected to cost about $22 million, with $2.9 million being funded by Samsung. The county road is anticipated to be constructed and open for traffic in about three years, Williamson County announced in a release.

“The new county road, with wider lanes and shoulders, will provide improved safety and mobility for all our citizens traveling in the eastern part of our county,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. “With improvements including growing from two lanes to four lanes and eliminating blind turns by straightening the road, we anticipate this new road will be an important connection between FM 3349 and FM 973.”

The county road leading to the coming Samsung plant is an addition to the county's Southeast Loop, connecting SH 130 and US 79. The loop, divided into three segments, is already under construction and was first approved in 2009 as part of a long-term infrastructure plan.

The entire Southeast Loop project is expected to cost $190 million. Construction on Segment 1 began in July, and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell previously said that the coming Samsung development has sped the construction up "a little bit."

Samsung is set to start construction on its $17 billion semiconductor chip manufacturing plant next year. The 6-million-square-foot facility will sit on 1,000 acres of land near Taylor High School, with plans to start producing the chips by the end of 2024.