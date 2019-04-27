CEDAR PARK, Texas — When we lose someone or something, it can be hard to deal with, especially when a family member is involved.

A Cedar Park woman is now searching for what she lost.

Flipping through old photos can help us remember, and sometimes that means remembering those we lost.

"Mom was kinda the glue that held the family together, yeah," said Susan Foster.

RELATED: Dog coughs up missing wedding ring lost 6 years ago

She knows far too much about loss.

"She passed away January 6th, 2018," said Foster.

After a life filled with a 50-year marriage, pictures of their anniversary is what Susan has left of her parents. Both have passed in the last several years.

"Yeah, it brings back memories, yeah," she said.

PHOTOS: Cedar Park woman shares memories as she hunts for lost rings A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding rings. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster) A Cedar Park woman is sharing her memories as she pleas for the return of her late mother's wedding bands. (Photos courtesy of Susan Foster)

So, after her mother died, she realized the symbol of their marriage was gone.

"We didn't even realize her wedding ring and band were gone until she passed away and my brother and I and his wife started talking," she said.

Fast forward one year later.

"A post came up on like the swap or sell and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I think that's mom's rings,'" she said.

RELATED: UT student surprises dad with replica of missing class ring

A pawn shop was selling the ring a few miles away from her mother's hospital, and Susan thought she would go buy it.

"Oh, I'm gonna walk in, I'm gonna give them money and walk out with mom's ring and then to have them say, 'Oh, it's been sold, literally missed it by 24 hours,'" she remembered.

Now she wants to find whoever beat her to it. Her plea sent out over Facebook in posts like the one below.

Rose Morris Susan Foster Had The Rings Pictured Below Stolen From Her Family And Were Pawned. She Is Attempting to Locate Who Bought Them! Please See Her Comments Below: Contact Info for Susan: Email Her at...

"We're just hoping to have it back for our family," said Foster, choking back tears. "It would be ... it'd be very meaningful for us. Our parents were married 50 years, so their ring for us just symbolizes that for our family."

Until then, it's pictures that keep her memory close and help her remember what and who she's lost.

If you would like to contact Susan, her email is: smf610@netzero.com.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Wimberley kangaroo returns home after adventure

Austin neighborhood named top 10 fastest-gentrifying neighborhood in America