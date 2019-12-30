CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police have found an elderly woman reported missing Monday evening.

Cedar Park police tweeted at around 5:15 p.m. Monday that Ann had walked away from the Sundance Memory Care Center at Brushy Creek, located at 3000 Glacier Pass. She had last been seen wearing black pants and a blue sweater.

At 6:20 p.m. Monday, police said Ann had been found safe.

WATCH: Family learns 21-year-old who went missing near Rainey Street has been found safe

