CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police have found an elderly woman reported missing Monday evening.
Cedar Park police tweeted at around 5:15 p.m. Monday that Ann had walked away from the Sundance Memory Care Center at Brushy Creek, located at 3000 Glacier Pass. She had last been seen wearing black pants and a blue sweater.
At 6:20 p.m. Monday, police said Ann had been found safe.
Family learns 21-year-old who went missing near Rainey Street has been found safe
