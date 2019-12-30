SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas kicks off against Utah on Dec. 31 in the Valero Alamo Bowl, but two Longhorns will not be suiting up for UT.

UT officials said in a press release that freshman linebackers David Gbenda and Byron Vaughns were sent home for violating team rules.

UT did not provide any further details as to why Gbenda and Vaughns were sent home. Gbenda played in four total games during his freshman season (Louisiana Tech, LSU, Rice and Kansas) and Vaughns has appeared in 10 games this season, making most of his contributions on special teams.

