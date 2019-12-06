PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A body was recovered from Lake Pflugerville Wednesday morning where a kayaker recently went missing.

According to the City of Pflugerville, the body was found at 6:23 a.m. and Pflugerville police are waiting for the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the person.

On Sunday, Pflugerville police received a call about a potential drowning at Lake Pflugerville. As severe weather rolled in, a woman in her 20s was carried into deep water on her kayak, officials said.

RELATED: 'It breaks my heart' | Search for body of missing kayaker on Lake Pflugerville continues

Officials believe the kayak was blown away and it has not been recovered yet. Police, fire officials, a dive team and others helped conduct a two-day search for the missing kayaker, but she has not been found.

The lake and trail will be open to the public Tuesday at noon.

WATCH: Pflugerville police searching for missing kayaker

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police: He tried to kidnap a child at a Walmart. It happened in the bathroom.

Video shows group throwing scooters into Lady Bird Lake from Congress Avenue bridge

Austin makes list of most congested cities in the world