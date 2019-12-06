PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A body was recovered from Lake Pflugerville Wednesday morning where a kayaker recently went missing.
According to the City of Pflugerville, the body was found at 6:23 a.m. and Pflugerville police are waiting for the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the person.
On Sunday, Pflugerville police received a call about a potential drowning at Lake Pflugerville. As severe weather rolled in, a woman in her 20s was carried into deep water on her kayak, officials said.
Officials believe the kayak was blown away and it has not been recovered yet. Police, fire officials, a dive team and others helped conduct a two-day search for the missing kayaker, but she has not been found.
The lake and trail will be open to the public Tuesday at noon.
