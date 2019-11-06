AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is one of the country’s most congested cities, according to a global index study by TomTom, a provider of navigation technology.

The TomTom Traffic Index measured 2018 traffic congestion in 403 cities across the globe. Austin was ranked No. 19 nationally for traffic congestion and No. 179 globally.

The Capital City even beat out all other Texas cities as No. 1 for traffic congestion.

According to TomTom, Austin drivers spent an average of 25% extra travel time last year. The congestion level by time of day was highest on weekdays, in the mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and in the evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The other Texas cities that made the list were Houston (No. 23 nationally, No. 204 globally), Dallas-Fort Worth (No. 44 nationally, No. 299 globally) and San Antonio (No. 54 nationally, No. 321 globally).

The purpose of the traffic index was an initiative by TomTom to provide statistics about congestion levels to drivers, city planners, auto manufacturers and policymakers.

