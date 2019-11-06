MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police said a man allegedly tried to abduct a child in a Walmart off Cobb Parkway South.

It happened on Saturday shortly before noon inside of a Walmart bathroom, police said. Michael Beltran, 51, of Marietta allegedly approached a 9-year-old boy and told him that his mother had left him at the store and that the boy needed to come with him.

51-year-old Michael Beltran of Marietta, alleged kidnapper

Marietta Police Department

When Beltran was unable to lure the boy away verbally, police claim that he grabbed him by the arm. Luckily, authorities said the child was able to break free from Beltran and flee to where his mother was in the store.

The young boy's mother immediately called 911 as soon as she learned of the incident. When police responded they met with mother and were able to quickly locate Beltran, who was still inside of the store. He was immediately taken into custody.

RELATED: Mom details moments after her son says he was almost abducted from a Walmart bathroom

Beltran is charged with misdemeanor simple battery and felony kidnapping. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Marietta Police is asking anyone that may recognize Beltran or that has had similar encounters with him to contact Detective Mark Erion at 770-794-5363.

The Marietta Police Department said that no child has been abducted in the city for more than five years. They also want to remind the public that less than 1 percent of abductions are from non-family abductors, as this attempt was.

Authorities encourage parents and guardians to stay vigilant. Luckily, police said this young boy was educated on what to do if approached by a stranger and was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect to his mother --which enabled officers to find him quickly.

MORE 11ALIVE STORIES |

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence



Smyrna mom charged after missing 11-year-old found

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Neighborhood water gun fight leaves Atlanta police officers soaked