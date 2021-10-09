Black Pumas playing at Party for the Parks event between ACL Fest weekends

The event is Oct. 6 at Zilker Park with a pre-party happening from 6-7 p.m. and the main event happening from 7-10 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go to ACL Festival to see Austin's Black Pumas perform.

The Grammy-nominated band will be featured at this year's Party for the Parks, an annual fundraiser for the Austin Parks Foundation between the two weekends of the ACL Festival.

The Party for the Parks event aims to raise $300,000 for Austin parks, "the places that have kept us healthy, safe and sane over the past 18 months!" In 2020, the event was virtual, so this will be the first time event-goers can go to Party for the Parks at Zilker Park.

The event is on Oct. 6 at Zilker Park with a pre-party happening from 6-7 p.m. and the main event happening from 7-10 p.m. Tickets start at $150.

The Black Pumas will also play at ACL Festival on Oct. 1 and 8.