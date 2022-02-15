Black-owned Austin art gallery paints educational message of Black history

RichesArt Gallery's interactive exhibit amplifies the work of local Black artists with the hope of deepening the city’s understanding of Black history.

AUSTIN, Texas — In honor of Black History Month, RichesArt Gallery, the only Black-owned art gallery in Austin, is putting on an exhibit called "American History." It's an interactive art exhibit showcasing the Black history that shaped the American experience.

Richard Samuel, owner of RichesArt, is a native Texan who always had a passion for the industry and creativity. Samuel is now putting that love on display to the community.

Throughout the month of February, the retired overseas football player will be hosting the exhibit that will feature the work of 19 local artists that include DeLoné Osby, Xavier Alvarado, Lakeem Wilson and Chris Tobar.

From vivid watercolors to immersive audio recordings, American History will take visitors through the dynamic journey of the Black experience and celebrate its impact on culture. As the only Black-owned art gallery in Austin, RichesArt Gallery brings work from underrepresented communities to the forefront.

"Black history, especially if you're American, it's your history too. I want people who visit to come here and get a history lesson, get an idea of what other people went through. That way, you can leave here and help educate more people and really take pride that this is part of your history," said Samuel.

Located in the heart of Austin, RichesArt Gallery invites provocateurs and art enthusiasts alike to immerse themselves in a creative experience. The contemporary gallery is home to over 100 unique works displayed in multiple mediums that include watercolor, mixed-media, printmaking and more.

Additionally, the distinctive space hosts a variety of diverse programming throughout the year that includes curated art exhibitions, interactive watercolor classes, figure drawing classes, neighborhood block parties and more.

Samuel said he is committed to diversifying Austin’s art scene.

"I'm super proud of the gallery. I don't think that the work is done whatsoever, I think this is just the start of something amazing that we can bring to the city of Austin," explained Samuel.

The exhibition will run from Feb. 3 through Feb. 28, located at RichesArt Gallery on 2511 E. Sixth Street, Unit A.

