Beloved 5th-grade teacher in Killeen dies from COVID weeks after having first baby

Killeen ISD representatives said Chandler was "a beloved fifth-grade teacher" and that she would be "greatly missed".

KILLEEN, Texas — Alexandra Chandler, a fifth-grade teacher at Montague Village Elementary, died on Sunday due to COVID-19, just weeks after giving birth, according to Killeen Independent School District.

Five days after giving birth to her first child, Chandler was intubated and put into a medically induced coma due to COVID-19, according to her GoFundMe page.

According to her GoFundMe page, Chandler had difficulties getting pregnant and finally had success in 2021. She gave birth to baby Beau on Jan. 9.

Killeen ISD representatives said Chandler was "a beloved fifth-grade teacher" and that she would be "greatly missed."

"She was a dedicated teacher, friend, and mentor to her peers and students," said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.