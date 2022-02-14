La Mexicana owner prepares his bakery before closing on Feb. 15

It's been nearly 33 years, but on Feb. 15, Jesús Martinez Becerra is closing his bakery in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's early in the morning at La Mexicana Bakery, and for more than 30 years, every morning has been just that.

"Almost 33 years," said Jesús Martinez Becerra, who opened this bakery in South Austin back in 1989.

Now, he's working alongside his son, Junior.

"Well, my dad got here in 1974. When he arrived, he was 14 years old," said Junior Becerra.

But after all those years, it's closing up. They're not being priced out. The property taxes aren't too high. Jesús Becerra says it's just time to call it quits.

One, he's tired. Two, he's just worried about his health, and with the pandemic still taking place, he doesn't want to get sick from it. A man already dealing with kidney failure, he's ready to relax, at least for a little bit.

"He says it's incredible what he has done for the past 32 years. He never thought he was going to be standing here at this point," Junior Becerra translated. "But maybe something new in his path, in his life – some people want to hire him as a mentor. People crying and begging us to stay open, and that hurts him to see it that way."

The bakery's last day will be on Tuesday, after more than 32 years of history and 32 years of early mornings.

"One of his dreams is to make it to the World Cup. It's what he's always wanted to do," said Junior Becerra.

