Barton Springs Pool to resume normal hours starting Wednesday

The pool will again be open daily, except for Thursday cleaning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Barton Springs Pool will return to normal hours, including Wednesday operation, beginning Wednesday, June 8, Austin Parks and Recreation announced Monday.

Last month, lifeguard shortages led to Monday and Wednesday closures for the pool. Now, Barton Springs Pool will welcome guests daily from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. for unguarded swimming and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for guarded swimming. On Thursdays, the pool will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for cleaning; however, swimmers may use the pool from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. for unguarded swimming and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for guarded swimming.

Parks and Recreation oversees 34 facilities, five of which serve as year-round pools. These facilities require a minimum of 750 lifeguards, but only about 200 lifeguards are on staff. Current applicants number around 500, compared to the over 1,600 applicants in 2019.

Lifeguards receive training from Austin Park and Recreation’s Aquatic Division and must be at least 15 years old. Pay ranges from $16 to $19, but some lifeguards have recently called for higher salaries due to increases in rent across the Austin area. These advocates, including a group called Lifeguards United, want a minimum pay of $22 and have met with City leaders to discuss the potential raise.

The shortage of lifeguards has delayed several other facilities’ summer openings, which usually occur the first week of June to welcome the increased number of visitors seeking relief from the Texas heat. Austin Parks and Recreation has yet to release a date for these potentially delayed openings.