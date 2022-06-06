U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on Austin woman suspected of killing cyclist

Kaitlin Armstrong is wanted in connection with the murder of Moriah Wilson.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is still looking for an Austin woman suspected of killing a rising cycling star. Now the agency is offering a reward for information leading to her capture.

The U.S. Marshals said Monday that officials have learned that Kaitlin Armstrong, the suspect in Moriah Wilson's murder, was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, one day after the Austin Police Department (APD) obtained a warrant for her arrest.

A search of outbound flights at the Newark airport revealed no reservations had been made under the name Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, according to the agency.

The U.S. Marshals have now upgraded the Armstrong investigation to "major case status" and are offering up to $5,000 as reward for information leading to her arrest.

Armstrong is suspected of killing Wilson on May 11. According to the U.S. Marshals, police responding to a call that evening on Maple Avenue in East Austin discovered Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, she was declared dead at the scene.

APD requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Armstrong. Investigators have determined she was at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14. She boarded a flight to Houston Hobby Airport, then boarded a connecting flight to New York LaGuardia Airport.

On May 25, investigators obtained another warrant for Armstrong for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Armstrong is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has long, curly, light brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, a black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a black facial covering. She could be carrying a yoga mat carrier on her shoulders.

Anyone with information about Armstrong's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

