Barton Springs Pool to resume normal Monday operations amid lifeguard shortage

Hiring and training for lifeguards remains ongoing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's famed Barton Springs Pool is counteracting some adjustments made due to a shortage in lifeguards.

Starting on Memorial Day, May 30, the pool will resume normal Monday operations. Meanwhile, Deep Eddy Pool will also be opening its shallow side at 12 p.m. on weekdays.

"The Aquatic Division of the Parks and Recreation Department at the City of Austin continues to hire and train lifeguards to operate summer pools," the Austin Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release. "There are currently a total of 234 lifeguards on staff. This is 31.2% of the 750 lifeguards needed to operate City pools."

In Austin, lifeguards can earn up to $1,250 in bonuses and wages up to $16 to $19 an hour, depending on their experience and certifications. Staff members also get paid sick leave, a free bus pass and flexible scheduling.

To learn more about applying, click here.

City of Austin aquatics staff currently have a tiered pool opening schedule that distributes their work force equitably. Tier One pools are open annually while Tier Two pools will open on June 6. Aquatics will need 375 lifeguards ready to work by June 6.

Tier One

Barton Springs

Bartholomew

Deep Eddy

Springwoods

Stacy

Tier Two

Balcones

Dick Nichols

Dove Springs

Garrison

Govalle

Montopolis

Northwest

Rosewood

Shipe

Westenfield

Additional pools will be opened as more lifeguards join the force.