Some Austin-area universities starting classes remotely

As students and staff prepare to return to class, some universities in the Austin area are moving from in-person to remote to start.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some universities in Central Texas are temporarily moving classes to remote as the Austin area sees another surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Following the holidays and amid the spread of the omicron variant, Austin and Travis County are seeing key metric indicators move into the Stage 5 category. However, Austin-Travis County remains in Stage 4 of the city's risk-based COVID-19 guidelines.

Huston-Tillotson University

Huston-Tillotson University announced in a letter on Jan. 4 that the first two weeks of the spring semester will start remotely. All classes will be remote starting Monday, Jan. 10. Classes will resume in person on Monday, Jan. 24, the school said.

Students who live in dorms will move back in on Friday, Jan. 7, as planned, and will be contacted to facilitate their return.

Masks will continue to be required in all indoor public and common spaces on campus and strongly encouraged outdoors when unable to physically distance. All students also must either have a COVID-19 vaccine card submitted or an approved exemption on file.

Texas State University

A letter to the Texas State University community on Monday, Jan. 3, outlined the university's COVID-19 protocols as students return, including a requirement that everyone going back to residence halls must test negative.

Classes will temporarily move online beginning Jan. 18 and lasting through Jan. 30, the university said. Face-to-face instruction for all Texas State University courses will resume on Jan. 31. No classes are canceled.

Campus offices will remain open for business, the university said, with services offered in-person and/or virtually. Social distancing and masks are requested at campus spaces.

Tests for those returning to residence halls for the spring semester may be PCR or antigen tests, including at-home tests. Testing should be performed within 72 hours prior to returning to campus. To make an appointment, go to the Texas State COVID-19 Testing page.

