Austin man arrested in case of missing Kentucky teen

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case of a Kentucky teen who went missing before Christmas and was found in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested a man in connection with a case involving a Kentucky teen who went missing and was later found and returned home safe.

The APD said on Monday Ronald Christopher Martin Jr., 48, was arrested and was in custody at the Travis County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.

The APD also said it was "working with law enforcement professionals in Kentucky to ensure all aspects of this incident are thoroughly investigated."

The 14-year-old Kentucky boy went missing before Christmas, but was found in Austin by police on Dec. 27. Martin was charged on Dec. 29.

KVUE sister station WHAS spoke with members of the Shively community – where the teen is from – about the news of the teen being found safe.

"We are all just praising God today," Laura Netherton, a member of Dixie Valley Church of God, said.

"This huge weight was lifted off my shoulders knowing he was OK," Hannah Hamilton, the teen's youth pastor, told WHAS.

Both women said prayer and faith got them and the rest of the community through this difficult time.

Texas DPS records indicate Martin has a past criminal history.