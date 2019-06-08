AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is related to the safety commission calling on Austin City Council to approve mental health training for police officers.

A survey conducted by Austin-Travis County EMS revealed staff is experiencing high numbers of assaults, verbally and physically, over the past couple of years.

In the survey results, 86% of EMS staff reported being verbally assaulted more than once in the last two years. Sixty-three percent of EMS staff working in the field reported being assaulted more than once at the same time.

It is estimated there are more un-reported assaults on ATCEMS personnel, ATCEMS said in a statement. Cases involving injuries are believed to be reported most commonly.

Assaults on field personnel happened while they provided direct patient care and most assaults occurred in the back of an ambulance.

According to the survey results, the top three conditions that field personnel thought contributed to physical assaults were related to the following:

The attacker showing signs of impairments

Exhibiting aggressive behavior

Possibly experiencing a mental or behavioral health condition

All ATCEMS personnel receive situational awareness training and additional training about dealing with aggressive behavior and threats. They also reportedly get training on de-escalation.

With the increasing number of assaults on staff, ATCEMS believe law enforcement and the legal system could improve reporting and prosecution who assault EMS personnel by working on collaborative training.

The ATCEMS department recently trained a group of "improvement leaders" who will continue to work to reduce assaults on ATCEMS personnel and begin to address the findings of the survey.

