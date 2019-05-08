SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed that four people are dead after a shooting and fire reported on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the 7500 block of Dream Valley on the southwest side, near Millers Pond Park just after 6 p.m.

According to San Antonio Police chief William McManus, first responders found two people outside the home with gunshot wounds. He said they were dragged out by neighbors and were pronounced dead at the scene.

He said two more people were found inside and their cause of death could not be immediately determined.

According to San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood, firefighters had to adopt a defensive approach to fighting the fire because of a report that people were barricaded in the home. They had to wait for reinforcements from the SWAT team. He said it's possible the people inside died from smoke inhalation.

Officials don't know how the fire started or the identities of any of the people involved. They said they believe the alleged shooter was killed, and so was his grandmother.

Arson investigators remained at the scene Monday night.