AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar is inviting residents to become deputy registrars.

The office will host three training sessions in August for interested volunteers. People just have to be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a Texas resident.

The training sessions are free to attend and last one hour. At the end of the training, volunteers are sworn in as volunteer deputy registrars, meaning they can officially help people register to vote and are responsible for turning in voter registration cards.

"We want our democracy to be robust and one way to have it be robust is to make sure people use it and are actively engaged," said Bruce Elfant, the Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar. "The sad thing is that the United States is about 100th in the world in voter turnout and Texas is about 47th among the states in voter turnout. So we're just about the worst of the worst."

RELATED:

Texas was warned its hemp law would complicate marijuana prosecutions. Lawmakers didn't listen

Texas won’t be placed back under federal supervision for redistricting despite findings of intentional discrimination

UT/Texas Tribune poll: Texans divided on election issues based on political party

Elfant said Travis County generally has 6,000 deputy registrars but currently there are only 2,000.

The available trainings for August are:

Saturday, August 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Travis County Tax Office at 5501 Airport Blvd. Signup sheet: https://forms.gle/8291H3bpuiJVTmUm8

Thursday, August 15 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Travis County Constable Precinct 1 Community Room at 4717 Heflin Lane. Signup sheet: https://forms.gle/8291H3bpuiJVTmUm8

Saturday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin at 4700 Grover Ave. Signup sheet: https://forms.gle/JeaabdEmzaRLyC6QA

Texans have until October 7 to register to vote in the November 2019 election.

WATCH: Texas Face Off: New polls show Texas voters stance in 2020 election

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin

Ex-DPS official accused in brutal rape gets large bond reduction with multiple conditions

New style of affordable homes coming to Mueller area in East Austin