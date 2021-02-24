Travis County medical examiner processed more than 80 deaths over span of winter storm

The causes of those deaths are yet to be determined, and full reports could take up to 30 to 90 days to be released.

AUSTIN, Texas — From Feb. 13 to Feb. 22, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office processed more than 80 deaths.

It is important to note that the total amount of deaths reported could include car crashes, natural causes or possible cold weather-related deaths. The causes of those deaths are yet to be determined, and full reports could take up to 30 to 90 days to be released.

The medical examiner’s office reported that it is investigating 86 total cases from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22. Of those, 64 are from Travis County. The rest (22) are from surrounding areas. From the same date range in 2020, the medical examiner's office processed a total of 70 cases, however, a breakdown of which counties those are from was not provided.

Three people died in an East Austin Fire during the winter storm on Feb. 17. At the time of the fire, the power was believed to be out at the building. This will be investigated, the AFD said.

"We understand that people have been without power for an extremely long amount of time and they're cold," said Brandon Wade, assistant chief of operations with AFD. "The Austin Fire Department and EMS have responded to numerous people trying to warm themselves by starting fires inside, maybe by barbecues pits or what have you. That's an extremely, extremely dangerous action to do. So if you cannot warm yourself with blankets or any other heating device, we're going to ask you to try to go to a warming shelter or friend's house. We absolutely do not want people starting fires inside their house."

Local emergency crews were battered with calls during the storm. The Austin Fire Department said from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21, it responded to more than 5,559 total calls for everything from broken water pipes to fires and traffic incidents.

Take a look at our call volume for the past 10 days...and your Austin firefighters didn't miss a beat! #ourmissiongoesbeyondourname https://t.co/DwwiWZnaER pic.twitter.com/zRp5CQUI5x — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) February 22, 2021