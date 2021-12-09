Austin synagogue collects almost half a million in donations after fire caused by arson

One person was arrested and is in federal custody.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin synagogue at the center of a fire caused by an arsonist has received an outpouring of support over the span of a little over a month.

The fire, which investigators believe was started on Oct. 31 by a man currently in the custody of the FBI, caused significant damage. Initially, it was thought that the fire only caused damage to the front door of Congregation Beth Israel, however, smoke damaged other parts of the synagogue, forcing the members out of their sanctuary.

Since then, almost half a million dollars in donations have been made to Beth Israel after the synagogue opened a portal on its website to accept online donations. Approximately $498,000 in donations have come from Texans and even from other parts of the world, the congregation told members in a newsletter sent on Dec. 8. KVUE previously reported that damage estimates were about $150,000.

PHOTOS: Congregation Beth Israel fire damage 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7



A total of 1,038 people have donated from Texas and 40 other states, but 70% of the donations have come from people in Texas. The congregation has also received donations from people in Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. About 237 Congregation Beth Israel members have also donated.

The Beth Israel president said in the newsletter that the congregation will be consulted before a decision is made on which architecture firm will make repairs and improvements on the sanctuary.

Franklin Barrett Sechriest, a member of the Texas State Guard and student at Texas State University in San Marcos, was arrested in connection with the fire.