Austin Fire Department investigating 'small exterior fire' at synagogue

The fire at Congregation Beth Israel has been put out and no injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine a cause at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a synagogue off Shoal Creek Boulevard Sunday evening,

According to a tweet from the fire department, the fire at Congregation Beth Israel on 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd. was a "small exterior fire" and has been put out. No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are responding to assist with determining a cause, the department said.

The Austin Police Department said it is responding to the scene to help with traffic control. The police department said it could not comment at this time about whether or not they would conduct their own investigation into the incident.

According to the synagogue's website, the congregation formed in Austin in the late 1870s when the city was only a few decades old and the Jewish population a small fraction of those living in the small city. Part of the building standing at the location now was built in 1956 and has had additional wings and buildings constructed or remodeled since then. At this moment it is unclear in what building exactly the fire happened in.

The fire at the synagogue comes just a week after an anti-Semitic banner was displayed over TX-Loop 1. City leaders since then condemned the incident, saying the message has no place in Austin. Shalom Austin called the incident "extremely upsetting and unsettling."

At this time, however, it remains unclear if the fire at Congregation Beth Israel was somehow connected to the recent anti-Semitic acts as investigators have not linked them together at this time.