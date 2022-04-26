Project Hero ride for PTSD awareness making pit stop in Austin

The 300-plus-mile ride will include breakpoints in Austin and Georgetown.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 50 wounded veterans are currently rolling across the state of Texas as part of the 2022 Project Hero: Ride 2 Recovery Texas Challenge in hopes of raising awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The riders are biking from San Antonio to Arlington, with a stop in Austin and Georgetown on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Long-distance bike rides are interesting and demanding physical and mental challenges for even the ablest riders – but this one, in particular, achieves great things for the riders and in raising awareness of the challenges many veterans face daily," said organizers. "The Texas Challenge is offered by Project Hero, a nonprofit organization, that was founded in 2008 with the intent of helping veterans, service members, and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, physical injuries and traumatic brain injury to maintain a high quality of life."

The daily schedule of the break points for the 300-plus-mile ride is as follows:

April 25: San Antonio to Austin

April 26: Austin to Georgetown

April 27: Georgetown to Killeen

April 28: Killeen to Waco (Fort Hood)

April 29: Waco to Cleburne

April 30: Cleburne to Fort Worth/Arlington

This year's ride, the 14th for Project Hero, is sponsored by ChampionX.