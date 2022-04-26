Capital Metro provides updates on Project Connect's Blue Line

The Blue Line will run from the airport, over Lady Bird Lake and into Downtown Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Project Connect team is hosting a virtual community meeting to discuss updates on the Blue Line Bridge over Lady Bird Lake.

Two options will be presented to the community Tuesday night for potential design options. One option, the cheaper one, is for a light rail and shared-use path. The more expensive option is for a light rail, a shared-use and a bus path. This bus path would run next to the light rail path, but when it gets to the north side of Lady Bird Lake, it would look more like a "double-decker" bridge.

A glimpse of each option is shown below.

Light rail, bike and pedestrian only: $150 million

Light rail, electric bus, bike and pedestrian: $210 million

The Blue Line is planned to run from Downtown Austin to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. In Downtown Austin, the line would run underground.

Project Connect aims to use community input to conduct an analysis of adding buses to the bridge in addition to light rail and pedestrians/cyclists. There will be multiple opportunities in the future to provide feedback, and the final design of the bridge will be developed using that input and a future design competition.

Capital Metro said 30% draft design plans will be released later this summer. However, construction on the project is still years away.

To register for Tuesday night's meeting, taking place virtually at 5:30 p.m., click here.