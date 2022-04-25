Melissa Lucio case: Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles set to vote on recommendation for governor

In order to cancel Lucio's execution, the board must issue a recommendation to the governor's office. Gov. Abbott must then take action.

AUSTIN, Texas — Over the weekend, supporters of death row inmate Melissa Lucio gathered in a last-ditch effort to stop her execution, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Lucio's supporters were outside the Texas State Capitol on Sunday and outside the Governor's Mansion on Saturday. The Saturday rally was one of more than a dozen held across several states as part of a national day of action to save Lucio.

On Monday, the group Death Penalty Action plans to deliver a petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott. In order to cancel the execution, the board must issue a recommendation to the governor's office for Abbott to grant clemency.

The board members are expected to vote independently before a decision is made public at around 1 p.m. Monday.

"With regard to the death penalty that could arise next week ... I still have not received a report from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. That's a requirement for the governor to receive before any action is taken. And when I receive that, I'll consider it and take whatever action I think is appropriate," Abbott said recently.

Death Penalty Action already delivered a petition on Friday to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, calling on him to rescind the execution warrant for Lucio and reinvestigate her case. The group says Saenz has the power to stop Lucio's execution by withdrawing that warrant.

Lucio was sentenced to death after she was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2007 in Harlingen. Her case has since received national attention after supporters raised questions about the facts of the case and how it was handled at the time.

Lucio's supporters say her daughter's death was an accident after she fell down the stairs. Five of the jurors who convicted Lucio have asked the state parole board and Abbott to stop her execution, saying they were not aware of all the facts at the time and that they would not have sentenced her to death had they known then what they know now.

The Hulu documentary “The State of Texas vs. Melissa” detailed how Lucio might be innocent, and John Oliver has discussed Lucio's case twice on his HBO show "Last Week Tonight," once during an episode focused on wrongful convictions and briefly again in an episode focused on police interrogations. Kim Kardashian has also expressed her support for Lucio, signing a petition urging Abbott to stop Lucio's execution.

A bipartisan group of Texas House lawmakers has also urged state leaders to intervene and stop Lucio's execution, as has a group of more than 20 state senators who sent a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommending that Lucio either get her sentence commuted or that she get a reprieve.

