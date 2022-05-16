Austin power crews working to stay safe in the heat

Temperatures have been in the 90s over the last week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Demand for electricity is soaring as 90-degree weather stretches on. For the last two weeks, every day has been above average in Austin.

Austin Energy linemen are working in this heat while also trying to make sure customers have power.

D.J. Brandon has been a lineman for five years. He has a wife, 5-year-old and another child on the way. He said he loves what we does to make a living and that part of his job includes responding to power outages.

“If its hot outside, I am always thinking about the families inside and trying to get them back on as soon as we can. That is our priority,” said Brandon.

Brandon is one of about 80 Austin Energy linemen who are out on the field on a daily basis.

"It gets pretty warm. With these clothes and gear, definitely gets warm. You have to watch out for each other," he said.

Brandon said you have to listen to your body during these hot days.

“If you need a break, take a break, get some water, recoup," he said.

He also added that water is key for hot days.



"Two guys might go through one of those waters in a day by themselves, not including the rest of the all the crews. We all keep 5-gallon buckets of water on the truck," he said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they have responded to 23 heat exposure calls within the last week.