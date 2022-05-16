Burnet County deputies investigating death at off-road trail park

Park officials call it the largest 4x4 off-road trail park in the state.

According to officials, first responders were called out to the park on Saturday just after 5 p.m. about a major accident at the park off Ranch Road 1431.

When deputies arrived, they learned a guest had been riding a Polaris RAZR Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) when it left the pathway and hit a tree.

The operator of the UTV was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt or helmet when he was ejected from the vehicle. Paramedics declared Fuller dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Another ATV death was reported at the same park in 2014.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube