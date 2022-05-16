Burnet County deputies investigating death at off-road trail park

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Adam Scott Fuller, 56, at the Hidden Falls Adventure Park in Marble Falls over the weekend.
According to officials, first responders were called out to the park on Saturday just after 5 p.m. about a major accident at the park off Ranch Road 1431.
When deputies arrived, they learned a guest had been riding a Polaris RAZR Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) when it left the pathway and hit a tree.
The operator of the UTV was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt or helmet when he was ejected from the vehicle. Paramedics declared Fuller dead at the scene.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Another ATV death was reported at the same park in 2014.
