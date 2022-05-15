How to keep cool in the Texas heat

It's been a hot weekend, and this coming week will be even hotter. We spoke to some Austin residents about things they're doing to help beat the heat.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the hottest week of the year coming up, many are already looking for ways to cool off.

Charlie Mahoney is from Minnesota. He moved to Central Texas about two years ago, and adjusting to the heat hasn't been easy.

"It's quite a contrast," said Mahoney, comparing Central Texas to Minnesota.

On Sunday, he and his mom headed out to Lady Bird Lake.

"We're here to go get a little paddleboard action going," he added.

While the heat is no fun, they're doing their best to embrace it. Pavel Susha also moved recently to Austin, but from Eastern Europe. He's learned quickly what he has to do to stay cool.

"Water. This (he points to a popsicle he has in his hand) is like a quick solution, of course. And yeah, just hydrating a lot. We would probably dive [swim], but we didn't bring our swimsuits."

With temperatures expected to stay high for a few days, if you can't make it out for a swim or you work outdoors, here are some recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen. Pace yourself.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Heat exhaustion is one of the most common forms of heat-related illness. This is when your body is dehydrated and can't cool itself down. It's important to look out for signs to put a stop to this as soon as possible.

Here are signs to look out for according to the CDC:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Elevated body temperature

Decreased urine output

Remember, heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, so take the extra measures and protect your body.

