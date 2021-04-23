x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Austin police seeking missing woman, 89

Dolores Urquidi was last seen at the Crown Plaza Hotel on North I-35.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing 89-year-old woman

Dolores Urquidi was reported missing Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. She was last seen around 11 a.m. that day at the Crown Plaza Hotel at 6121 N. Interstate 35, where she had been saying.

Officials say she does not have access to a vehicle of her own and she could be traveling on foot with a walker. They are concerned for her safety due to her limited mobility and chronic health conditions.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

TIMELINE: Strong to severe storms could bring large hail to Central Texas Friday

Woman escapes alleged kidnapper in North Austin

Pflugerville pre-school sued for alleged child abuse