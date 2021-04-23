Austin police seeking missing woman, 89

Dolores Urquidi was last seen at the Crown Plaza Hotel on North I-35.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing 89-year-old woman

Dolores Urquidi was reported missing Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. She was last seen around 11 a.m. that day at the Crown Plaza Hotel at 6121 N. Interstate 35, where she had been saying.

Officials say she does not have access to a vehicle of her own and she could be traveling on foot with a walker. They are concerned for her safety due to her limited mobility and chronic health conditions.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.

APD News Release: APD Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Missing Elderly Woman - https://t.co/N3szBT0aEi pic.twitter.com/cCFgLNGozv — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 23, 2021