Austin police searching for missing woman last seen in April

Susanna Duncan, 22, disappeared on April 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old woman who disappeared from Downtown Austin in April.

According to police, someone last saw Susanna Duncan near East 7th Street and Interstate Highway 35 just after 4 a.m. on April 21.

She wasn't reported missing until more than a month later on May 24 and detectives have been trying to find her since.

Investigators are concerned about Duncan's wellbeing after speaking with people who knew her, police said.

Duncan is known to travel between Austin and Marble Falls.

According to police, Duncan is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 110 lbs. Police said she has brown hair and brown eyes and is often wearing tank tops with leggings.

If you have any information about Duncan's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.