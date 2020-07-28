Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, July 28.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 385,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 5,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 229,100 people have recovered.

More than 385,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 5,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 229,100 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 19,700 cases have been reported and at least 252 people have died. At least 17,000 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 25 people have died. At least 1,178 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 5,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 99 people have died. At least 4,600 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data July 27 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Updates:

6 a.m. - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday afternoon that the Republicans' next coronavirus stimulus package proposal would be called the "HEALS" Act. See who qualifies for a second $1,200 stimulus check under the Senate Republicans' proposal.