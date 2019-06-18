AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin officer is being remembered in a special way Tuesday seven years after his death.

Officer Jaime Padron was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2012 while responding to a call about a suspicious intoxicated person at a North Austin Walmart.

Brandon Daniel, who remains on death row, struggled with Padron before shooting him in the neck. He was found guilty in February of 2014.

Officers at the department's North Substation will accept an "Honor chair" in his memory Tuesday.

An honor chair is a special handmade wooden chair meant to "save their place" at roll call.

