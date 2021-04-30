Austin ISD planning Special Education Department overhaul

The restructuring comes as the district is trying to address a backlog of about 900 special education evaluations.

AUSTIN, Texas — In part to help address a backlog of around 900 special education evaluations, Austin ISD has decided to launch a restructuring plan for its Special Education Department.

According to a spokesperson for the district, the plan does not include terminations. However, some positions will be impacted by the restructuring.

The spokesperson also said the plan will provide "an opportunity to rebrand the department and provide a better organizational structure that will provide better services and support for students."

The restructuring also comes after years of students entitled to special education services facing lower achievements, higher teacher turnover rates and increased Texas Education Agency complaints.

"The wait will soon be over for special education families who have had overdue evaluations," said AISD Communications Specialist Eddie Villa in a letter to families. "As soon as July 1, families can expect big, structural changes to the special education department that will fast track solutions to better serve students."

All positions not listed below will be impacted by the restructuring:

SLP

AI

VI

OT

PT

O&M instructors

Interpreters

Adaptive PE

Though Villa said the plan does not necessarily include terminations, those with impacted postions will need to apply for one of the newly created ones.

"The reorganization will not impact most other non-administrative staff that provide direct services to students," the letter states. "Impacted staff will be invited to apply to one of the positions created."

The district will be looking to fill new departmental leadership positions to improve the organizational structure. A new executive director of special education will lead the department. This person will oversee the director of section 504 and dyslexia, director of evaluation, director of related services, director of campus support, and the director of compliance and operations.

