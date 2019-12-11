AUSTIN, Texas — Monday evening, Austin firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Clarksville area near downtown.

The fire was on Highland Avenue. At one point, it was declared a 2nd alarm fire.

The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene. Austin fire said the structure was being remodeled and wasn't occupied.

Structures adjoining suffered minor damage due to the quick actions of firefighters.

As of just before 8 a.m., the fire was declared under control and 2nd alarm units were being released.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A KVUE viewer shared this video of the fire on Twitter:

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

