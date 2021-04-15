Austin fifth-grader becomes first elementary student to be honored with lifesaving award

Damian Saabedra was honored after he called 911 to report a fire at an apartment complex in January.

AUSTIN, Texas — Damian Saabedra, a fifth-grader at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School, on Thursday became the first elementary student to ever receive an Austin ISD Police Community Award.

In January, his quick thinking potentially saved lives at his apartment complex. When a fire erupted at the Longspur Cross Apartments, he was the first to call 911 and alert other residents in the building of the need to evacuate.

Damian was recognized with the Community Member Lifesaving Award on Thursday morning at his school cafeteria.

Chief Ashley Gonzales and Damian's fellow Guerrero Thompson Elementary School students were also in attendance.

"I went to my mom's room and that's when I saw a big flashing light without my glasses, like it was red and blue, red and yellow," said Damian. "That's when I quickly knew it was a fire. I called 911 straight away when I saw the big flashing lights."

Officers said he went door to door notifying residents to get out of the building.

"Everybody was out," said Damian. "There was one in the other side of the apartment, and that's when we saw the firefighters. They put out the fire and that's when I forgot that we left our turtle there. But good thing it was OK."

"This kid put himself in harm's way back in his neighbor's house," said Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker, "so that's a pretty big accomplishment. I mean, that took a lot of bravery. Fortunately, no one was injured. No one lost their life. And I believe it's a direct result of his actions."