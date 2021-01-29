x
29 people displaced after apartment fire in North Austin

The fire was caused by a water heater on the second-floor balcony.

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-nine people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in North Austin on Thursday night.

The Austin Fire Department said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Longspur Crossing Apartments at 701 W. Longspur Blvd.

While only one apartment burned, the blaze affected the entire eight-unit building’s electrical service, AFD said. The fire has since been extinguished.

AFD is working with the apartment complex to find a place for all 29 people.

The cause of the fire was accidental and started in a water heater closet on the second-floor balcony, AFD said.

There were no injuries.

