29 people displaced after apartment fire in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-nine people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in North Austin on Thursday night.
The Austin Fire Department said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Longspur Crossing Apartments at 701 W. Longspur Blvd.
While only one apartment burned, the blaze affected the entire eight-unit building’s electrical service, AFD said. The fire has since been extinguished.
AFD is working with the apartment complex to find a place for all 29 people.
The cause of the fire was accidental and started in a water heater closet on the second-floor balcony, AFD said.
There were no injuries.
