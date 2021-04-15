Person dies after being hit by DPS trooper in auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A person has died after being hit by a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper in an auto-pedestrian crash, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).
The crash happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the corner of W. 13th and Colorado Streets, just west to of the Texas State Capitol building.
Drivers should expect to see road closures throughout the morning.
No further information was immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
