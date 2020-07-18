Car fire spreads to office at Austin Direct Auto Sales in northwest Austin

The Austin Fire Department was on-scene just after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A vehicle fire outside of Austin Direct Auto Sales in northwest Austin extended to the business's office on Saturday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department (AFD).

AFD was on the scene at the used car lot on North U.S. 183 near Research Boulevard just after 1 p.m Saturday. A fire attack was still in progress as of 2:20 p.m. AFD said the structure is unsafe so all attack is being done from outside.

Multiple AFD units responded to the fire, as did at least one Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance. One firefighter has sustained heat-related injuries.

The frontage road has been shut down.

KVUE received the following video of the vehicle on fire, taken from nearby:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.