Sixth street safety, Confederate Street renaming and more on Thursday Austin City Council agenda

A CROWN Act ordinance item will also be discussed Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council will be meeting Thursday and, this week, there are many important items on the agenda.

They will set a public hearing to consider renaming Confederate Street to Maggie Mayes Street. Back in February, the council gave the renaming the green light.

The new name will honor former educator Maggie Mayes, who founded the first school in Clarksville.



The council is also set to approve a CROWN Act ordinance, which will change city code to prohibit discrimination based on Black hairstyles in housing, public accommodations and employment by city contractors.

Council members are also set to approve increased safety measures for Sixth Street in Downtown Austin.

Sunday will mark one year since a shooter opened fire in the popular bar, killing Doug Kantor and injuring many others. Since then, the City of Austin has looked for ways to make the popular street safer.

On Thursday, they will vote on the Safer Sixth Street Resolution, which follows the shooting of Kantor last summer, in addition to several other shootings along Sixth Street within the year.

Two parts of the Safer Sixth Street Resolution have already passed. Now, City Council Member Kathie Tovo is pushing to pass the third part, adding 13 HALO cameras for around $200,000 along Sixth Street, making it a total of 60 in the Sixth Street area. The resolution also looks to see if businesses along Sixth would want metal detector wands to check people at the door.

Two others parts of the resolution passed that include working with business owners to add lighting to their property, especially in alleys, and encouraging bar owners to create written safety plans and train door staff.

Click here to check out the entire Austin City Council agenda.