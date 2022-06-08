Austin police searching for wanted fugitive accused of strangling ex-girlfriend

Police said Jason Latzko owns property in West Austin and is known to frequent bars on East Sixth Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.

Police said 36-year-old Jason Alex Latzko has a prior record with APD and now has an outstanding arrest warrant for strangling his ex-girlfriend. Latzko’s ex-girlfriend is alive and recovering.

Latzko owns property on Eagle Rising Cove and Saddleridge Cove in West Austin, according to police. He is known to frequent bars on East Sixth Street, including Lit Lounge, Friends Bar and Darwin’s Pub.

Police said Latzko is known to carry firearms and is considered dangerous. He drives a silver Trans Am and a 2016 black Chevrolet Colorado with Texas plate number HTN0267.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, facial hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD at atip@austintexas.gov or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.