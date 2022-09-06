Austin City Council to discuss lowering speed limits in certain areas

If approved, most affected roads would see a speed limit decrease of 5 mph.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council will consider lower speed limits Thursday after 116 crash deaths made 2021 the city's deadliest year on local roads.

If approved, the measures would decrease speed limits by a maximum of 15 mph and impact almost 50 sections of road outside the urban core, including Slaughter Lane and Payton Gin Road.

According to a map from the council, most speed limits would see a decrease of 5 mph. For example, Southwest Parkway would go from a 55 mph speed limit to a 50 mph speed limit.

"Speeding kills, speeding hurts," said Eric Bollich, Austin Transportation Department managing engineer. "And just by reducing your speed by 5 to 10 miles an hour in many cases can be the difference between a major crash that somebody does not survive and one which somebody does survive."

In addition to the high number of crashes last year, a number of driveways on the affected streets and bike and pedestrian activity contributed to the discussion on lowering speed limits.

Growth also served as a factor, since many speed limits were established prior to the now-increased population and developments across the area.

In 2020, several Central Austin roads saw lowered speed limits. New speed limit signs on the proposed non-urban core roads will likely take months to install if city council approves the measures.