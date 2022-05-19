Austin police chief doesn't recommend gun buyback program as part of 'Safer 6th Street' initiative

Nearly one year ago, one man died and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting on Sixth Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is continuing to work on making downtown's Sixth Street entertainment district safer.

It has been almost one year since one man died and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting on Sixth Street on June 12. Since then, the City has focused on adding safety features in the area.

The City has already added additional lighting in the Sixth Street area. And according to a recent memo sent to Austin City Council members by Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon, an area has been created in the 600 block of Neches Street where first responders can stage personnel and/or equipment.

The memo states that Austin-Travis County EMS is also working on getting new equipment to help provide patient care quickly.

The next thing the City will look at is adding more HALO (High Activity Location Observation) cameras throughout the Sixth Street area. Currently, there are 47 cameras as part of the HALO system in the downtown entertainment district. A recent analysis identified the need for 13 additional cameras.

But according to Chacon's memo, the Austin Police Department is not recommending a gun surrender or gun buyback program as part of a safety strategy. Chacon said, based on research, such programs "do not yield productive numbers in reducing gun related incidents."

