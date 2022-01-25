Jose 'Chito' Vela will represent District 4 on Austin’s City Council

The City of Austin held a special election for a District 4 council member to replace Greg Casar, who is running for Congress.

AUSTIN, Texas — The residents of Austin’s District 4 have chosen Jose “Chito” Vela as their new representative.

The City of Austin held a special election on Tuesday, Jan. 25, to choose a new Austin City Council member for District 4. The most recent District 4 council member, Greg Casar, is running for Congress.

Participation in the election was limited to registered voters in District 4, which covers parts of Central and East Austin.

In the special election, seven candidates vied to replace Casar as District 4’s representative. Vela won the race with 59.2% of the vote. Monica Guzmán came in second with 13.7% of the vote and Jade Lovera came in third with 11.1%.

Vela, an Austin immigration and criminal defense attorney, announced his candidacy for the District 4 special election just days after Casar announced he was running for Congress. Vela said at his campaign announcement event that his No. 1 priority on city council would be to "make sure that Austin is a welcoming city for working-class people, not a playground for the wealthy."

Vela has experience working in the Texas Attorney General's Office and as general counsel to a Texas state representative. He has served on the City of Austin Planning Commission and as board chair for the Workers Defense Project. In 2018, he ran for Texas House District 46.

Casar endorsed Vela for the District 4 seat.

To learn more about Vela, visit his campaign website.

Before Vela can be sworn in, the city council must canvass the votes. The earliest that can happen is Feb. 4. Then the city will schedule a ceremony to officially swear Vela into office.

