Austin Councilmember Greg Casar announces run for Congress

On Oct. 19, Casar had announced that a team of people was helping him explore the possibility of running.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar has officially announced a run for Texas Congressional District 35, following Congressman Lloyd Doggett announcement that he's running for the new District 37.

"I believe that working families from Bexar to Hays to Comal to Travis County deserve a progressive leader who will always fight and deliver for reproductive rights, good jobs, Medicare for all and a better Texas," Casar said in the announcement video posted to Twitter.

A better world is possible, if we fight for it. Organize for it.



That’s why I’m running for Congress. To stop the attacks on working Texans. To win Medicare For All, good jobs, affordable housing, & a strong democracy. Join our movement & chip in 👉🏽 https://t.co/9atA4DVwqJ #TX35 pic.twitter.com/Bz8KqOh5XI — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) November 4, 2021

Casar announced on Oct. 19 that he had a team of people helping him explore the possibility of a run, including elected officials, labor advocates and community leaders such as former state senator Wendy Davis.

“We can win better jobs, a clean planet and an end to the Republicans’ discriminatory laws," Casar said in a statement on Oct. 19. "We can make the world a better place if we fight for it. If we organize for it."

His exploratory committee included fellow city council members and other politicians in Austin, as well as officials from Bexar and Hays counties.

According to the Oct. 19 press release from Casar's press office, he has been a champion in changes in Austin including paid sick-day laws, reforming tax loopholes for luxury property owners, ending small marijuana arrests and citations and increasing the minimum wage for City employees and contractors.

Casar is currently serving his third term as the council member for District 4. He will remain on the council until after next year's election and a new council member is sworn in for his seat.